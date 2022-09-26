Neumark (NEU) Price Hits $0.0289 on Major Exchanges

Neumark (NEU) traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Neumark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neumark has traded up 99.5% against the U.S. dollar. Neumark has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $14,697.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neumark alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011069 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Neumark Coin Profile

Neumark’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 63,749,532 coins. The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neumark is neufund.org. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neumark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neufund is a fundraising platform for startups and existing businesses. Startups/existing businesses will be able to present their projects in the platform for which they want to receive a venture capital. When accepted in the platform, an ETO (Equity Token Offering) takes place and users can decide either to invest in it or not.Neumark is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It will allow users to invest in the listed companies in the platform and benefit as shareholders. Furthermore, it gives users rights to platform fees (for example, the fee charged to the companies for the ETO) and rights to participate in the platform portfolio.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neumark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neumark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.