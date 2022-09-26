Neutrino USD (USDN) Trading 3.8% Higher This Week

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $127.46 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00004832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00011037 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 132,994,678 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at.

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino is an algorithmic price-stable assetization protocol acting as an accessible DeFi toolkit. It enables the creation of stablecoins pegged to specific real-world assets, such as national currencies or commodities.Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to the US dollar and backed by WAVES. Leveraging the staking model of the Waves protocol’s underlying consensus algorithm, USDN staking yields a sustainable reward of up to ~ 15% APY. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. Decentralized Forex (DeFo) is an extension on top of the Neutrino protocol that facilitates instant swaps of stable-price assets tied to popular national currencies, indices or commodities.Neutrino Token (NSBT) enables its holders to influence decisions concerning the Neutrino protocol, product and feature roadmap, as well as changes to governance parameters. It is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

