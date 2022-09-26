Neutron Achieves Market Capitalization of $41,129.87 (NTRN)

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 48.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Neutron has a total market cap of $41,129.87 and $26.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neutron has traded 46.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00076958 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000092 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neutron

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward..online.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars.

