Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises about 1.2% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newmont Stock Down 0.8 %

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.94.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.90. The company had a trading volume of 71,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,230,028. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.35.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

