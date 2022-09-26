NewYorkCoin Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $634,210.37 and $6.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021481 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00278016 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001240 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002523 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00030071 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins and its circulating supply is 143,767,458,901 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.net.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining.Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

