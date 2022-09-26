NextDAO (NAX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $289,584.00

NextDAO (NAX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. NextDAO has a market cap of $564,938.00 and approximately $289,584.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011080 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,439,282,841 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NextDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform.nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications.nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

