NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Johnson Midwest Financial LLC

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 942.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.2% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,251,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $82.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.76. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $162.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

