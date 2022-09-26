NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 88.95% from the company’s current price.

NEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 20th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $842.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.73 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,679,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,116 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 67.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,792,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336,990 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 87.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,019,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,488 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,267,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,911,000 after acquiring an additional 802,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 27.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,656,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,907 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

