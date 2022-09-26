NFTb (NFTB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $81,199.00

NFTb (NFTB) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, NFTb has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One NFTb coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTb has a market capitalization of $17.40 million and approximately $81,199.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. NFTb’s total supply is 982,900,000 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NFTb is nftb.io.

Buying and Selling NFTb

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTb is a curated marketplace that allows unique digital artwork to be traded and collected. Verified artists. All files are stored on IPFS and minted via BSC. NFTb is at NFT platform to allow creators to donate proceeds to a list of well know charities including:”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTb should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTb using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

