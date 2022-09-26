NFTPad Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12,949.43 (NFTPAD)

NFTPad (NFTPAD) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. NFTPad has a market cap of $12,949.43 and approximately $12,209.00 worth of NFTPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFTPad has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One NFTPad coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002836 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011087 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00135336 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.45 or 0.01836049 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.
NFTPad Coin Profile
NFTPad’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,800,000 coins. NFTPad’s official Twitter account is @nftpadofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling NFTPad
