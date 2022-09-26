NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.68.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $97.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.49. NIKE has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,976,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,076,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $314,451,000 after buying an additional 20,710 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4,943.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,617 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,975,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

