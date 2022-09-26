Nimiq Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $183,175.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. Nimiq has a market cap of $12.51 million and $183,175.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005239 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001626 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00019683 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ClassZZ (CZZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,398,860,250 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

Nimiq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser.The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain.Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

