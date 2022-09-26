Nintendo Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, October 4th (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 4th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, October 4th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 4th.

Nintendo Stock Performance

Nintendo stock opened at $52.60 on Monday. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.25. The stock has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.57.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. Nintendo had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Nintendo will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Nintendo

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTDOY. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the second quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 3.2% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the first quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 57.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.