NoLimitCoin (NLC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $441,941.62

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $441,941.62 and $12,717.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 119.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 379.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NLC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 1,050,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,185,411 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NoLimitCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid created to be the currency used in the upcoming Fantasy Football game, No Limits Fantasy Sports. NLC uses SHA256D as an algorithm and has a 2 minute block time.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

