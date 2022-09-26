NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 86,685 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 990.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 86,685 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 978.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 1,680.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 900.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Shopify by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. DZ Bank cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

SHOP opened at $28.76 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

