NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires Shares of 7,100 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.63.

Insider Activity

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $233.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $230.62 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.61. The firm has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.