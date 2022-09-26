NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.0% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK opened at $86.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

