NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 1,055 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 179.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

Kroger Stock Down 1.4 %

Kroger stock opened at $44.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

