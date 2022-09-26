NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 1,119 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,232 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,349,007 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $172,322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.8% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.3% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 83,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $121.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

