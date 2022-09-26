NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 29,509 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 284.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,509 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 6.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

MDLZ stock opened at $58.95 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

