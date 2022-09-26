NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 3,892 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,428,000 after acquiring an additional 22,953,375 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,795,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $70.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.27. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

