NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $2 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 506.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $160.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.79 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.34.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

