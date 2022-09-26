NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ABB by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.24.

Shares of ABB opened at $25.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.58. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

