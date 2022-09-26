NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 318.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,074,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of VIS opened at $161.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.06. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $157.99 and a 1 year high of $208.48.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

