NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 88.2% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.61.

Biogen Stock Down 1.4 %

BIIB stock opened at $197.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $293.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.