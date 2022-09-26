NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $4.40 Million in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 91,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $46.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.14. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.12.

