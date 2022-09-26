NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Lowers Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 25,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $87.66 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.36 and a one year high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.38.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

