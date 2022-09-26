NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Lowers Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.4 %

BABA stock opened at $78.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $208.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $182.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.