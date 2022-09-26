NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,187,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,331,000 after acquiring an additional 114,736 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Novartis Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $76.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $168.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $75.53 and a 52-week high of $94.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

