NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 269 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $380.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $373.58 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $610.30.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.