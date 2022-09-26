NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases Shares of 65,354 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 65,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $84.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day moving average is $95.49. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.56 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

