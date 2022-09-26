NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 195 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,974 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $155.18 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $178.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

