NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 730 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 8,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $106.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.44, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

