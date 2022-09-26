NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes $1.78 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,203,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 132.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,772 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 224.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,960,000 after purchasing an additional 685,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,971,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $181.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.96. The stock has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.75 and a 52 week high of $256.94.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

