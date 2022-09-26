NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.73.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $75.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.29. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

