NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 55I LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 206.3% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $180.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.80. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $174.24 and a 52 week high of $266.44.

