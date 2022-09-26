Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG)

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALTG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $364.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $406.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.60 million. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 575.14%.

Insider Activity at Alta Equipment Group

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 4,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $39,458.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,972,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,494,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 4,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,458.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,972,054 shares in the company, valued at $52,494,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $71,665.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,010.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 83,933 shares of company stock valued at $800,359 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alta Equipment Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

