NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.01

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$11.01 and last traded at C$11.01, with a volume of 43569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Monday, July 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.06.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 6.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

