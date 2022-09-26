NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut NorthWestern from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut NorthWestern from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.86.

NorthWestern Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $52.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $52.09 and a twelve month high of $63.06.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.30%.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at $10,430,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 79.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 8.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Stories

