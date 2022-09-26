Novo Price Up 19,787.7% Over Last Week (NOVO)

Novo (NOVO) traded 2,239.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Novo coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Novo has a market capitalization of $224.67 million and approximately $228,060.00 worth of Novo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Novo has traded up 19,787.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Novo alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011087 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00135336 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.45 or 0.01836049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Novo Profile

Novo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Novo is www.facebook.com/novocurrency. The official website for Novo is novocurrency.com. The Reddit community for Novo is https://reddit.com/r/novocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novo’s official Twitter account is @novocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Novo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Novo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.