Novo Price Up 19,787.7% Over Last Week (NOVO)

Novo (NOVO) traded 2,239.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Novo coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Novo has a market capitalization of $224.67 million and approximately $228,060.00 worth of Novo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Novo has traded up 19,787.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002836 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011087 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00135336 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.45 or 0.01836049 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.
Novo Profile
Novo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Novo is www.facebook.com/novocurrency. The official website for Novo is novocurrency.com. The Reddit community for Novo is https://reddit.com/r/novocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novo’s official Twitter account is @novocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Novo
Receive News & Updates for Novo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.