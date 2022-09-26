Nuco.cloud Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $442,127.05 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a total market capitalization of $442,127.05 and approximately $49,727.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011077 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Nuco.cloud Profile
Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud.
Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud
Receive News & Updates for Nuco.cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuco.cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.