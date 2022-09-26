Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

BATS:NUSC opened at $32.45 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.20.

