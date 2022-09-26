Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires 12,641 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 6.0% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services owned about 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.98. 50,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,900. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.82.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.