Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases 5,629 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 272.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 883,708 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Honeywell International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after acquiring an additional 879,148 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,189,000 after acquiring an additional 48,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

Shares of HON traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.50. 16,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $228.26. The company has a market cap of $114.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

