Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 1,384 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oak Harvest Investment Services decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in PayPal were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in PayPal by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in PayPal by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in PayPal by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.94. 121,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,753,320. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.12 and a 200 day moving average of $90.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $276.78. The company has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

