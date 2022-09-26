Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 1,529 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Oak Harvest Investment Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $140.58. 243,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,257,939. The firm has a market cap of $377.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $355.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.05.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,511,112. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.