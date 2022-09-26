Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 614 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,496 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 300,605 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,540 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $1,655,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 497,852 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,342,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,944,148. The company has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.01. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

