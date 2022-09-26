Oak Harvest Investment Services Trims Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Oak Harvest Investment Services trimmed its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in ResMed were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,743,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,262,000 after acquiring an additional 875,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,705,000 after acquiring an additional 380,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after acquiring an additional 360,161 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,300,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.40.

NYSE RMD traded up $1.29 on Monday, hitting $215.80. 2,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $280.48. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $328,049.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,683,426.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $328,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,683,426.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,629 shares of company stock worth $8,241,549. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

