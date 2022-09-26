Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0612 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $307.82 million and approximately $33.70 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0612 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001267 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fireball (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. The consensus layer is a proof-of-stake (Pos)-secured blockchain with a decentralized set of validator nodes operated by independent nodes. The separation of execution from consensus is secured using fraud proofs. On the Oasis Network’s Cipher ParaTime, nodes are required to use a type of secure computing technology called a TEE (Trusted Execution Environment), which acts as a hypothetical black box for smart contract execution in a confidential ParaTime. Encrypted data goes into the black box along with the smart contract, data is decrypted, processed by the smart contract and then encrypted before it is sent out of the TEE. This process ensures that data remains confidential and is never leaked to the node operator or application developer. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Github | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.