Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2022

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OASGet Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of OAS stock opened at $109.30 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $181.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oasis Petroleum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum stock. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OASGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 570,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,348,000. Oasis Petroleum comprises about 12.5% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Inscription Capital LLC owned approximately 2.90% of Oasis Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

